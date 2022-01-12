Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.22 ($112.75).

ETR PAH3 opened at €88.72 ($100.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

