Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.63.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$52.05 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.67 and a twelve month high of C$62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

