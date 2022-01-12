Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.02

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.02 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.