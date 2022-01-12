Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Unilever by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

