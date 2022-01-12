Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

