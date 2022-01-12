Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.