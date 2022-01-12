Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,058 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

