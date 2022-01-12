Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $173.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Primerica stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69. Primerica has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

