Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $59,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth about $4,493,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NICE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NICE by 22.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.28.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

