Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.59 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 956,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $63.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

