Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.54 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $51,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.47. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

