Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $53,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

