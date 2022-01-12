Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.80 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,475 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Packaging Co. of America worth $57,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

