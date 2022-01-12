Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,942 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

CTSH stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

