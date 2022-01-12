Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,942 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
CTSH stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
