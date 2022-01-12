Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Teleflex worth $56,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $330.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

