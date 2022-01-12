Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $83.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 7040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

