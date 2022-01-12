Proem Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Okta accounts for about 1.2% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $223,669,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

