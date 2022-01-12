Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.