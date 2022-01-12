PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 4,375 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PRO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 243,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PROS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

