Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 14,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,949. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

