Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 9,797 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. 416,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

