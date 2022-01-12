Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

