Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $43.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,838.43. 63,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,903.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,793.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

