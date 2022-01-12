Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.