PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 800 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.