Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

