Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.59

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 20348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

