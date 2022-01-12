Pyrk Price Tops $0.0018 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $28,258.85 and $931.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

