Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

