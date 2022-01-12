Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Issued By Piper Sandler

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

PJT opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

