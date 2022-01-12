Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $1,431,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,238 shares of company stock valued at $97,185,218. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,570,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

