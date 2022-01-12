Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

