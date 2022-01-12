Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.