Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

HST stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

