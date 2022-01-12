Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.