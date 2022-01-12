Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

ASB opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

