Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

