Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $42.25 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $979.50.

Shares of BLK opened at $888.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $922.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

