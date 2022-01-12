Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

