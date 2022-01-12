Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $788.42 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Qtum has a total market cap of $788.42 million and $107.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00018151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,965,144 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

