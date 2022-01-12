Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 8.96% of Quantum-Si worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $179,000.

Quantum-Si stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

