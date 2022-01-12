QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $958.46 million, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 177.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

