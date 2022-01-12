Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider John Cullity Sells 300,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity sold 300,000 shares of Race Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.32 ($2.39), for a total transaction of A$995,100.00 ($715,899.28).

John Cullity also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 12th, John Cullity 3,000,000 shares of Race Oncology stock.
  • On Thursday, November 4th, John Cullity sold 217,878 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.34), for a total value of A$710,064.40 ($510,837.70).

About Race Oncology

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Race Oncology (ASX:RAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.