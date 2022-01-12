RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $979.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,295 shares of company stock worth $353,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.