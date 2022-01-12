Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,090.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,090 ($28.37) and last traded at GBX 2,075 ($28.17), with a volume of 13996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($27.42).

RAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.46) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.49).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,946.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,944.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.76) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,204.43). Also, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($26.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($65,935.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,758 shares of company stock worth $7,245,760.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

