Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BRP were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BRP by 8,515.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 77,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

