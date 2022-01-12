Raymond James & Associates Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of SkyWest worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

