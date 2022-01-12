Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,949 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crocs were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

