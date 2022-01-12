Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after buying an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 375,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 498.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 186,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.