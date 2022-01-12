Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Stantec worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

